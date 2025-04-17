Vibrant's 'Machine Learning Essentials' Breaks Down Machine Learning With Clarity And Ease For Learners At All Levels

Galley cover of Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - a step-by-step guide to understanding Machine Learning basics.

Dhairya Parikh, the author of Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

With a focus on clarity and simplicity, Dhairya Parikh seamlessly explains the fundamentals and applications of machine learning.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the release of its latest book on tech, Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Machine Learning Essentials), a comprehensive yet accessible guide designed for beginners and professionals alike. Available now for early review on NetGalley , this book simplifies machine learning concepts, making them approachable for readers of all backgrounds.

Machine learning plays a pivotal role in today's technological advancements, powering applications ranging from chatbots to recommendation systems. However, the complexity of the subject often poses challenges for learners. Machine Learning Essentials addresses this by presenting core concepts in a clear and systematic manner, enabling readers to develop a solid foundation in the field.

What sets this book apart is its intuitive approach to machine learning algorithms. In addition to explaining the mathematical foundations, the book focuses on practical implementation, allowing readers to code nearly every algorithm they learn. As author Dhairya Parikh puts it, "My goal is to help readers not only understand the mathematics behind machine learning but also develop an intuitive grasp of the algorithms themselves. By coding each concept in the simplest way possible, I aim to make learning an engaging and interactive experience."

The book covers fundamental topics such as the basics of machine learning, key mathematical principles, and essential programming tools. It further explores advanced techniques, including neural networks and ensemble models, while also discussing real-world applications and ethical considerations in artificial intelligence. By bridging theoretical knowledge with practical applications, this book serves as a valuable resource for individuals looking to enhance their understanding of machine learning.

Vibrant Publishers is offering early access to Machine Learning Essentials on NetGalley. Reviewers, industry professionals, and educators are invited to explore and provide feedback on this informative publication.

Machine Learning Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management series, which provides accessible and practical insights for professionals and learners.

About the Author

Dhairya Parikh is a seasoned data engineer, technical writer, and Machine Learning graduate with expertise in AI and data science. With experience across multiple sectors, he blends industry knowledge with academic insights to simplify complex ML concepts. Passionate about innovation, he creates impactful projects and shares his expertise through writing and research.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513744

Hardback - 9781636513768

E-Book - 9781636513751

Deep Udeshi

Vibrant Publishers

+1 315-413-6418

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Learn, Code, and Apply ML with Ease | Machine Learning Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.