Premium Guard Inc. Wins Award From Autozone Mexico Honoring Excellence In Quality Performance, Category Management And Data Analytics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "PGI has dedicated time and resources to understand our market and the needs of our operations team," said Andy Brito, Director of Merchandising at AutoZone Mexico. "Their efforts have led to the development of selling tools and training material to support territorial managers and close more sales. Ultimately, PGI has concentrated on space optimization and improving inventory productivity. These combined efforts have successfully positioned the aftermarket category as a destination and have helped establish AutoZone as the market leader."

PGI was also recognized for bringing bulk packaging of top commercial oil filters to the market.

In 2020, PGI acquired Tenneco, a global aftermarket filters business in Mexico, as part of its strategy to expand on an international scale. The acquisition included Tenneco's Interfil® brand, filter inventories, and manufacturing facility in Tultitlan, Mexico. Today, PGI employs approximately 450 people across Mexico and the U.S.

"This award is a testament to the incredible teamwork and collaboration across all functions-from data and application coverage to sourcing, quality, product management, operations, and planning," said Anan Bishara, Founder & CEO of PGI. "It also reflects the strength of our partnership with AutoZone Mexico, whose collaboration and trust have been instrumental in driving our shared success. We're proud to support their continued growth and leadership in the Mexican automotive aftermarket."

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America, PGI provides customers with industry-leading service, complete filtration solutions, and best-in-class-quality products.

