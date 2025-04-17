Spartannash Hosts Mass Volunteer Event, Packing 500,000 Meals For Families In Crisis
Associates from SpartanNash; supplier partners from W.K. Kellogg Foundation®, Hormel®, Country Fresh® Dairy, Del Monte FoodsTM, KellanovaTM, Quaker® and more; student volunteers from Calvin University; and nonprofit partners Convoy of Hope, Operation Homefront® and Folds of Honor® all packed 15 18-wheelers of food.
Donations were collected by supplier partners including:
Seneca® Foods – Green Giant® Vegetables
Del Monte FoodsTM – Canned Fruit and Pasta Sauce
Kraft HeinzTM – Kraft Mac & CheeseTM and Kool-Aid®
Sun-Maid® – Sun-Maid Raisins
Country Fresh® Dairy – Aseptic Milk
General Mills® – Nature Valley® Granola Bars
Kellanova – Kelloggs® Zesta® Original Crackers
Hometown Foods® – Hungry Jack® Pancake Mix
Winland FoodsTM – Creamette® Pasta
Hormel® – SPAM®
PepsiCo® – Rice-A-Roni® and Pasta Roni®
The J.M. Smucker CompanyTM – Smuckers® Jelly
W.K. Kellogg Foundation – Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Cereal
StarKist® Company – StarKist® Tuna
PIM Brands, Inc. – Welch's® Fruit Snacks
Musco Family Olive Co.® – Pearls OlivesTM
Procter & Gamble – Oral-B® Toothbrushes and Ivory® Soap
Emmerson BrandsTM – Suave® Shampoo
Colgate® – Toothpaste
Gojo® – Purell® Hand Sanitizer
Haleon® – Sensodyne® Toothpaste
Helping Hands Day meal boxes also included Our Family® Canned Chicken, Canned Pasta, Soup and Peanut Butter.
In 2024, Convoy of Hope responded to 53 disasters in the U.S. The team was on the frontlines serving over 700,000 people by distributing over 14 million pounds of food in 328 communities. Last year, SpartanNash's contribution helped families affected by Hurricanes Beryl and Helene, as well as communities in the Carolinas during Thanksgiving.
"SpartanNash's unwavering commitment and partnership in disaster relief has been so valuable for us," said Convoy of Hope Vice President, Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz. "Their support ensures that when disaster strikes, we can respond immediately, bringing hope, comfort and essential supplies to families in crisis."
For more information or to donate to Convoy of Hope, visit convoyofhope .
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN ) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets® and D&W Fresh Market®, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash .
