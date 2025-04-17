Visit Myrtle Beach's Groundbreaking Series 'Traveling The Spectrum' Returns For A Second Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "'Traveling the Spectrum' has been a powerful way to share authentic stories and collaborate with experts in the autism community to highlight how travel can be more inclusive," said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Myrtle Beach. "Season two builds on that foundation with new voices and perspectives, continuing to show that travel can be a meaningful and transformative experience for everyone. We hope this season inspires more families to feel confident and excited about exploring the world."

The three confirmed cast members to star in season two of "Traveling the Spectrum" as they embark on a vacation to the Grand Strand are:



Mila Alvarez-Cruz: Mila is an adorable and curious 5-year-old girl from West New York, New Jersey, where she lives with her parents, Tanya and Miguel. Though she isn't speaking yet, Mila communicates using an iPad AAC device and works hard every day to express herself. She loves cuddles with her Grampa Rudy, arm scratches from her Aunt Luna, fruit snacks, and playing in the water. Lately, she's been showing her mom photos of the beach-her way of saying, "It's time for a vacation!" With a baby brother on the way, this will be the family's last getaway as a family of three, and Mila is ready for an adventure.

Jonah Monroy: Jonah, 22, lives in Elk River, Minnesota with his parents, Rhonda and David. Diagnosed with autism and OCD at a young age, Jonah has always had a deep love for the ocean and airplanes-perhaps a connection to his birthplace, Hawaii. After a challenging summer road trip last year, Jonah declared he was done with vacations. But now, he's having a change of heart and is willing to give travel one more shot. His sister, Siri, is joining him for the journey, and the whole family hopes this trip will rekindle Jonah's excitement for exploring the world together. Brittney Sherell: Brittney, 33, is an author and poet based in Atlanta, Georgia. She uses her storytelling talents to share her experiences as an autistic woman and a person who spent time in the foster care system. She also works for an airline and advocates for increased autism support at airports, striving to make travel more accessible and inclusive. With her infectious smile and boundless energy, Brittney is on a mission to improve the lives of children in foster care. After spending her childhood moving from place to place out of necessity, she is now reclaiming travel on her own terms-this time, as an act of joy. As she plans her dream beach vacation, for the first time, the journey is entirely hers to create. as an act of joy. Now, she's planning her dream beach vacation, and for the first time, the journey is entirely hers to create.

Watch the trailer, meet the cast members and learn more about how you can watch full episodes of season one at .

Additional information on sensory-friendly services and programs available in the Myrtle Beach area can be found at .

Editor's Note: Visual assets and further information on Season One available to download HERE (Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach).

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit or call (888) Myrtle-1.

About The WorkShop Content Studios:

Formed in 2007 The WorkShop Content Studios has grown to become a prominent, vertically integrated company serving clients from the creative development stages of a project through final production. The company has had great success in structuring compelling stories and bringing them to life on the screen for platforms and networks ranging from Amazon, Netflix, PBS and TLC to name a few. In addition to working with the major television networks the company's productions span virtually all of today's established and emerging platforms – ranging from linear to digital - with the goal being to entertain, inform and inspire the largest audience possible. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach