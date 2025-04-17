Kantar Unveils Tariff Toolkit To Empower Brands Amid Disruption

Kantar finds nearly 50% of shoppers are extremely concerned about the prices of food and everyday essentials.

Post thi

"Reciprocal tariffs are reshaping global trade, driving significant shifts in consumer behavior and sentiment," said J. Walker Smith, Kantar's Chief Knowledge Officer. "At Kantar, we understand the challenges businesses face in this volatile environment. Our Tariff Toolkit offers the insights and strategies needed to navigate these complexities, mitigate risks, and maintain a competitive edge. We're here to help brands adapt, thrive, and build trust with their consumers amidst these changes."

With tariffs disrupting billions of dollars in business and stock valuations, consumer anxiety is peaking once again. The Tariff Toolkit provides a much-needed resource for companies facing challenges in innovation, product development, and strategic planning. Kantar's economists, retail experts, and shopper insights teams have meticulously tracked new developments, synthesizing changes in consumer spending, shopper sentiment, macroeconomic and retail forecasts, and supply chain disruptions with imported goods.

Kantar's Tariff Toolkit outlines key areas businesses can de-risk in the current environment from maintaining higher inventories to future-proofing supply chains and pricing. It also outlines how marketers can maintain brand equity and business health by meaningfully educating shoppers and building trust in times of uncertainty.

"Disruption is inevitable. How brands respond is something leaders can control even though tariffs are impacting their ability to understand and navigate rapidly changing regulations which seemingly change every hour," said Dave Marcotte, SVP, Strategic Advisory at Kantar. "Our Tariff Toolkit is designed to provide businesses with the insights and tools they need to adapt and thrive in this volatile environment and pivot with grace."

This new service offers a suite of solutions for both U.S. and Canadian marketers and business leaders including scenario planning, curated reports, facilitated training sessions, and consulting support to help domestic brands not only meet the moment, but grow through disruption.

To learn more about the Tariff Toolkit and how Kantar can help brands grow through disruption read here .

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioral data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

SOURCE Kantar