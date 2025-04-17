Armada Sunset Holdings Cracks Top 10 On Transport Topics’ 2025 Top 100 Logistics Companies List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Sunset Holdings proudly announces it has been rankedon Transport Topics' 2025 Top 100 Logistics Companies List, marking its first appearance in the prestigious Top 10. The annual list ranks North America's largest logistics providers by gross revenue, and highlights leaders across freight brokerage, warehousing, and global supply chain management.

Armada Sunset Holdings is the parent company of Armada Supply Chain Solutions (Armada), Sunset Transportation, LLC (Sunset), and ATEC Logistics, LLC (ATEC). This milestone achievement reflects the collective strength, customer-first innovations, and expanding global footprint of these industry-leading organizations.

“This achievement is a direct result of our unified strategy across the Armada, Sunset, and Atec platforms,” said Chris O'Brien, President of Armada Sunset Holdings.“We're proud to move into the Top 10-but we're just getting started. The credit goes to our dedicated teammates, who do amazing things for great customers,” added O'Brien.

Transport Topics spotlighted Armada Sunset Holdings' upward momentum, with reporter Seth Clevenger writing: “A bit further down the list, food logistics and freight brokerage provider Armada Sunset Holdings moved up one spot to crack the top 10 for the first time.” Clevenger also noted Armada Sunset Holdings among the few rising firms able to grow despite broader market headwinds: “Some logistics providers, such as Armada Sunset Holdings and Worldwide Express, managed to grow their revenue and climb the rankings amid the soft market,” according to Transport Topics' April 2025 article,“3PLs Face Slower Growth as Trade Shifts.”

With a core belief that integrated supply chains drive customer success, Armada delivers innovative, data-driven solutions across warehousing, transportation planning, global logistics, and its proprietary Profitable Response Orchestration (PRO) model. In 2023, Armada expanded these capabilities with the acquisition of ATEC Logistics, LLC.

Sunset, a high-touch 3PL with five North American branch offices, continues to distinguish itself through multimodal service offerings, technology-enabled insights, and exceptional customer care, remaining a key pillar of Armada Sunset Holdings' overall success.

ABOUT ARMADA SUNSET HOLDINGS

Armada Sunset Holdings is the parent company of Armada Supply Chain Solutions, Sunset Transportation, and ATEC Logistics LLC. Together, these organizations provide comprehensive logistics, supply chain planning, freight brokerage, warehousing, and global transportation services across North America and beyond. Armada Sunset Holdings is committed to solving today's logistics challenges through resilient networks, actionable analytics, and a people-first culture.

To learn more, visit:

.

.

.

Media Contact

Monica Planas, APR

LeadCoverage

...