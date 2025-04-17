Madhya Pradesh: PMMY Gives New Direction To Grocery Businesses And Youth Entrepreneurship In Shivpuri

MENAFN - IANS) Shivpuri, April 17 (IANS) In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is emerging as a transformative force, especially for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. The scheme, launched by the Centre, has provided significant financial support to individuals looking to start or expand their businesses.

Many beneficiaries in the district have not only accessed loans under the scheme but have also successfully advanced their enterprises. Several entrepreneurs have shared their inspiring journeys with the public.

IANS spoke with a few beneficiaries of the scheme to understand its impact.

Yogesh Rajak, Director of Yogesh Studio, shared his experience, saying: "I received a loan of Rs 10 lakh under the PMMY, which I used to establish my studio. We offer services like song editing, video editing, and other media-related work.:

He expressed his gratitude for the government's aid and described the scheme as highly beneficial for budding entrepreneurs.

Rohit Dhakad, owner of Om Mini Mart, said: "I started my grocery store with the help of a loan under the PMMY. The best part is that the loan was collateral-free. This support from the government has boosted my confidence and opened new opportunities for my business. I consider this scheme a golden opportunity for today's youth."

Rampal, a local milk trader, also benefited from the scheme.

"I availed a loan of Rs 3.9 lakh, which I used to buy buffaloes and begin my milk business. Today, I earn around Rs 90,000 per month. The Mudra Loan Scheme is a remarkable initiative that has empowered farmers like me. I want to thank PM Modi for this scheme," he said.

Similarly, Rohit, who runs a paan shop in Shivpuri, said: "I took a loan of Rs 5 lakh through the scheme and now operate a shop called Rahul Palace. It's a great initiative by the Prime Minister, and I'm truly thankful for it."

Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has played a key role in promoting grassroots entrepreneurship by offering collateral-free loans to micro and small enterprises. The scheme empowers individuals from economically weaker sections by removing the burden of providing security or assets to secure funding.

Loans under the scheme are categorised into three brackets: Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishor (Rs 50,001 to Rs 5 lakh), and Tarun (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh), catering to different stages of business development.

Over the years, PMMY has significantly boosted financial inclusion, generated employment, and contributed to both local and national economic growth. The success stories emerging from Shivpuri mirror similar outcomes across the country.

As the scheme marked its 10th anniversary on April 8, thousands of beneficiaries nationwide have come forward to share how it has changed their lives, providing them with hope, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods.

So far, the scheme has sanctioned over 52 crore loans worth Rs 32.61 lakh crore, igniting an entrepreneurial revolution across India. Business growth is no longer confined to metropolitan areas-it is reaching small towns and villages, where first-time entrepreneurs are becoming job creators instead of job seekers.