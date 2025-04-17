Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Mahagathbandhan’S Coordination Committee

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 17 (IANS) A high-profile meeting of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) took place in Patna on Thursday, in which it was decided to form a coordination committee to streamline decision-making, while Tejashwi Yadav will lead the committee.

The leaders of all constituent parties, including RJD, Congress VIP, CPI-ML, CPI and CPI (M), were present.

All parties pledged unity and a joint fight against the ruling NDA in Bihar.

“There is no difference of opinion in the alliance now. We have agreed on every issue. Now the people of NDA will have to worry. We'll go to the public. The double-engine government has been running for 20 years, yet Bihar tops in crime, migration, and farmer distress,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

He further added that according to NCRB, Bihar is at the top in crime, adding that the migration is high, low per capita income, and minimum support for farmers is very low.

“Nitish Kumar is unconscious right now. PM Modi and Amit Shah are coming here frequently. I want to ask them to explain this rampant lawlessness and migration,” he said.

Congress Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, who was present at the key meeting, publicly endorsed the formation of the coordination committee under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

“A coordination committee has been formed, which will be led by Tejashwi Yadav,” Allavaru said.

“There is no confusion about the leadership in the INDIA Bloc. This committee will be the supreme body for making decisions on the seat sharing, drafting the election manifesto, coordinating election campaigns, managing media and social media strategies and organisational support,” Allavaru said.

Allavaru also took a subtle jab at the NDA's internal confusion, saying:“There is confusion in the NDA. The Haryana Chief Minister takes the name of Samrat Choudhary as the Chief Minister's face of the NDA in Bihar, while JD-U says something else.”