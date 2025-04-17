Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Worth US$560.5 Million By 2030 With 9.6% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market , valued at US$344.2 million in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.6%, reaching US$354.6 million in 2025 and an impressive US$560.5 million by 2030. Rapid technological advancements and growing demand for personalized and precision medicines drive the market. In addition, growing applications in autoimmune disease research, the increasing use of IRS in organ transplant monitoring, and a rising focus on immunotherapy also propel market growth. Moreover, the combination of AI and ML and growing applications in vaccine development has opened significant prospects for market growth.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market "

450 - Tables

45 - Figures

400 - Pages

By Based on product, the IRS market is divided into assay kits & reagents and instruments & software. The large share of the assay kits & reagents segment can be attributed to the growing demand for reproducibility and standardization in immune profiling workflows. Moreover, as researchers and clinicians increasingly adopt IRS for applications in oncology, infectious diseases, vaccine development, and transplantation, the need for high-quality and ready-to-use kits has grown. These kits simplify complex procedures/workflow by bundling optimized reagents for sample preparation, library construction, and target enrichment, thus reducing variability and enabling more consistent results across studies and laboratories.

By Based on application, the IRS market is segmented into research, drug discovery & development, and clinical diagnostics. The research application segment accounted for the largest IRS applications market share in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of IRS to address unmet needs in cancer and autoimmune diseases. This dominance will continue throughout the forecast period as major players develop new technologies for better oncology and autoimmune disease treatment.

By geography, the IRS market is divided into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the IRS market, followed by Europe. The Aisa Pacific registered the highest CAGR growth within the IRS market during the forecast period owing to its increasing application for research and clinical diagnostics, the adoption of IRS for transplantation-associated research, government initiatives, and industry collaborations.

Request Sample Pages :

Key players in the IRS market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (UK), 10X Genomics (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Azenta US Inc. (US), Adaptive Biotechnologies (US), BGI Group (China), Personalis, Inc. (US), and QIAGEN (Netherlands).

Illumina, Inc. (US):

leads the IRS market through platforms such as NovaSeq X and AmpliSeq TCR kits, supported by its BaseSpace bioinformatics tools. The company's high-throughput solutions enable comprehensive TCR/BCR profiling for IRS. Despite challenges such as high instrument costs and growing competition from long-read sequencing providers, Illumina maintains strong positioning due to global reach, R&D strength, and recent acquisitions, including Fluent BioSciences (July 2024), which enhance its single-cell and multi-omics capabilities.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (US):

offers Ion Torrent platforms and Oncomine assays for immune repertoire workflows, providing end-to-end sequencing solutions from sample prep to analysis. It faces competitive pressure from Illumina in TCR/BCR profiling. The July 2024 acquisition of Olink Holding AB strengthens its proteomics and NGS integration, enhancing immune monitoring capabilities. Strategic expansion and diagnostics-focused development remain key elements of its market presence.

PacBio (US):

supports the IRS market through HiFi sequencing systems such as RevioTM, enabling highly accurate full-length TCR/BCR analysis. Its long-read technologies support vaccine research and immune monitoring but face adoption hurdles due to cost and throughput limitations. A strategic alliance formed in September 2023 with Hamilton®, Integra®, RevvityTM, and Tecan® automates sample preparation and streamlines clinical and biopharma sequencing workflows.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK):

provides portable, real-time IRS solutions through platforms such as MinION and PromethION, supporting native RNA/DNA sequencing. The company focuses on field-based and clinical applications, with innovations such as direct RNA kits enhancing immune response tracking. In February 2025, it announced certified compatibility with 10x Genomics' latest single-cell chemistries, strengthening its clinical utility and strategic position in high-accuracy, long-read sequencing.

10x Genomics, Inc. (US):

offers the Chromium Single Cell Immune Profiling platform, specializing in high-resolution TCR/BCR diversity analysis at the single-cell level. It serves as a niche provider within the IRS market, targeting applications requiring deep cellular insights. The February 2025 collaboration with Oxford Nanopore integrates GEM-X 3' and 5' chemistries with Nanopore's V14 platform , enhancing multi-platform compatibility for immune repertoire studies.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Bioinformatics Market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market

Metagenomic Sequencing Market

Drug Discovery Services Market

NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Immune Repertoire Sequencing Companies and Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Size

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED