New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

The North Face Recalls Women's Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots Due to Fall Hazard



Casely Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards



COMEONROA Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Inclined Sleeper Ban; Sold on Walmart by Eonroacoo



Leetous Recalls Glow Sticks and Glasses Party Pack Toys Due to Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon



Joydeco Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold on Amazon by Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co.



American Bolt and Screw Recalls Tip-Over Restraint Kits Distributed with Clothing Storage Units Manufactured by Canyon Furniture Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

