Beygood Expands LA Fire Relief Efforts, Providing Over $3M In Direct Aid To Impacted Families

Additionally, BeyGOOD has distributed over 3,500 essential items including gift certificates, kitchenware, appliances, clothing, technology, toiletries and more to help restore everyday necessities for fire survivors who have lost everything.

All efforts have been supported by the Dena Coalition, a dedicated network of community leaders, organizations, churches, and educators assembled by BeyGOOD, ensuring that relief efforts are guided by those who understand the needs of the community firsthand. Ongoing relief efforts have been supported by a team of volunteers, sponsors, partners and funders, including a $1 million donation from motivational speaker, and life and business coach, Tony Robbins.

"When the fires took everything; our home, our belongings, our community, we kept hearing about all the money being raised for relief, but none of it was reaching us. Then BeyGOOD stepped in," said Eaton Fire survivor Naomi Mauvais, "This $20,000 grant was the first real support we've received since the fire, and it's making an immediate difference easing financial burdens. I'm able to replace lost Christmas presents for my children and cover expenses while I make plans to rebuild. BeyGOOD didn't just give us money; they gave us hope."

A Long-Term Commitment to Recovery

The Eaton Fire, which erupted on January 7th, has caused unprecedented destruction in Altadena and Pasadena, with more than 9,000 structures destroyed and over 3,000 households displaced. Estimated damages exceed $10 billion, leaving families, small businesses, and infrastructure in dire need of support.

The fires have left entire communities struggling to recover and BeyGOOD remains committed to ongoing relief efforts. In addition to the $3 million in direct cash assistance, BeyGOOD is moving into phase two of the work with its commitment of $500 thousand to support local organizations with ongoing relief and rebuilding work.

"Our hearts remain with the families who have lost everything," said Ms. Tina Knowles, Chair of the Board of Directors, BeyGOOD Foundation. "We recognize that rebuilding takes time, and we want to encourage everyone to keep the Dena community at the forefront of their minds because the work has just begun and we're here for the long haul. Equity remains at the center of all that we do. We go where most funders do not; ensuring that we serve those who need the most support."

Since its inception, BeyGOOD has built a legacy of meeting emergency needs for marginalized and underserved communities.

How to Help

BeyGOOD encourages individuals and organizations to join in supporting the relief efforts. For more information on how to contribute, visit .

About BeyGOOD Foundation:

Founded in 2013 by Mrs. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, BeyGOOD believes that everyone has the right to thrive and have access to the opportunities, knowledge, and resources that transform communities into a place of economic prosperity and generational growth. Through tailored programming, educational scholarships, entrepreneurial grants, and crisis relief funding, BeyGOOD is creating a more equitable future for us all.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Parkwood Entertainment