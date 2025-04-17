Bombardier To Digitally Transform The Aircraft Engineering Process From Concept Through To Production With Siemens Xcelerator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bombardier has selected Siemens' NXTM software for 3D modeling, simulation and manufacturing during aircraft development and CapitalTM software for electronic/electrical systems design. Bombardier has been a user of Siemens' Teamcenter® software for product lifecycle management (PLM) since 2018. This expansion of Siemens Xcelerator will enable Bombardier to leverage the comprehensive digital twin across the full aircraft lifecycle to improve performance and shorten program cycles. Bombardier is replacing its legacy system so they can create a seamless, integrated digital thread, leveraging Teamcenter as the digital thread backbone, to bring mechanical and electrical design together in a PLM-based collaborative environment.

Bombardier has also adopted Siemens' MendixTM low-code platform. The company's first Mendix app improves efficiency for end-users with search functionality to connect outside application data with Teamcenter. The Siemens Xcelerator solution improves the quality and security of Bombardier's data while saving time and effort for the internal IT team.

"Bombardier's selection of a wider set of software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio demonstrates the value the company has realized from using our software as well as the value of a cohesive and comprehensive digital thread to optimize the aircraft development process and accelerate delivery of innovation," said Todd Tuthill, vice president of Aerospace & Defense Industry, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Bombardier as we explore the future of a sustainable aerospace industry together."

"We are pleased to be working closely with Siemens to enhance and optimize our digital aircraft development process," said Glenn Chapnik, Senior Director, Engineering, Projects, Processes and Tools, Project Planning, Bombardier. "With the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, we can transform our processing capabilities and maximize all parts of the manufacturing process, seamlessly ensuring a solid pathway for further acceleration and innovation."

Collaborating on workforce development

Bombardier is also collaborating with Siemens to reshape the future of its workforce by working with universities and schools to provide students access to Siemens' software to develop the skills they will need to successfully enter the industry after graduation.

"Using Siemens Xcelerator provides an integrated solution spanning across engineering disciplines and downstream users, which could facilitate the use of consistent processes and leverage collaboration across the enterprise. Bombardier looks forward to what we can achieve from these capabilities," added Chapnik.

