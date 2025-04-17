Inventhelp Inventor Develops Toothbrush For Elderly & Disabled Individuals (CCT-5049)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a social worker and I thought there could be a better way for elderly individuals and those with disabilities to brush their teeth without assistance," said an inventor, from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, "so I invented the I S O BRUSH. My design enables the user to easily grasp the toothbrush, and it eliminates the discomfort of squeezing a tube of toothpaste or removing the cap."

The invention provides an improved design for a toothbrush. In doing so, it allows the user to easily and effectively brush one's teeth. It also eliminates the need to use and squeeze a separate tube of toothpaste. As a result, it could help improve oral hygiene. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and grip so it is ideal for the elderly and disabled individuals who may find it difficult to brush their teeth without assistance. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5049, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

