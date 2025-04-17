AVANTIS INVESTORS® LAUNCHES NEW ACTIVE CREDIT ETF

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors® , a $55 billion* investment offering from the $245 billion** global asset manager American Century Investments®, expands its investment capabilities with the launch of Avantis Credit ETF (AVGB). The fund is now available on the NASDAQ Exchange.

"We are excited to expand our offering of fixed income solutions for investors to build value-added asset allocations, especially as more and more professional investors turn to ETFs for their clients' allocations," said Phil McInnis , chief investment strategist, Avantis Investors. "Our commitment to offering a quality lineup of strategies with attractive pricing and a client focus has contributed to Avantis being one of the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the industry."

Avantis Credit ETF

AVGB invests primarily in investment grade quality debt obligations from a diverse group of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. It has an expense ratio of 0.18%.

The fund is co-managed by Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto and Senior Portfolio Managers Hozef Arif , Mitchell Handa and Daniel Ong, CFA .

"Just like in equity allocations, in fixed income allocations we see investors looking to take advantage of diversification benefits from looking beyond the U.S. market," said Arif. "AVGB offers another tool for investors who want an expanded opportunity set to identify higher expected returns*** across global fixed income markets."

The new fund joins Avantis Investors' lineup of ETFs and mutual funds spanning equities, fixed income and real estate. The full lineup is available here .

Avantis Investors was established in 2019 to help clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for outperformance with the consistency of indexing.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit .

*Assets under supervision as of 04/11/25

**Assets under supervision as of 04/03/25.

***Expected Returns: Valuation theory shows that the expected return of a stock is a function of its current price, its book equity (assets minus liabilities) and expected future profits, and that the expected return of a bond is a function of its current yield and its expected capital appreciation (depreciation). We use information in current market prices and company financials to identify differences in expected returns among securities, seeking to overweight securities with higher expected returns based on this current market information. Actual returns may be different than expected returns, and there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting americancentury, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

This fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the bonds held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline.

International investing involves special risks, such as political instability and currency fluctuations.

Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against loss of principal.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC – Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

©2025 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved

Contact

Nicole Glenna

[email protected]

SOURCE American Century Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED