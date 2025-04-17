CPSC Warns Consumers To Immediately Stop Using Bellababy Infant Swings Due To Risk Of Serious Injury Or Death From Suffocation Hazard Multiple Federal Safety Violations

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers immediately to stop using Bellababy Infant Swings because the swings were marketed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act , posing a suffocation hazard. The swings also fail to meet mandatory requirements for restraints under federal regulations for infant swings.

In addition, the swings violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries. The remote controls for the swings contain a lithium coin battery and the products do not bear the warning labels required under Reese's Law. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed by children, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Bellababy Medical Devices Inc., of China. Bellababy has not responded to CPSC's request for a recall or offered a remedy to consumers.

About 6,400 infant swings were sold online at Amazon from 2023 through February 2025. The swings are gray with a white base and white embroidered "Bellababy" on the restraints. The swings are labeled "Baby Swing" and "Model Number: WS-HB182." The label is located on the bottom of the seat of the swing.

These products were manufactured in China.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the infant swings immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous infant swings.

Note : Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Parents and caregivers are reminded:



The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment. Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at .

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 25-224

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

