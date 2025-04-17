ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS FILE FOR RELEASE FROM MEDIATION

1,400 Teamsters Fight for Fair Contract at Carrier

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 have requested that the National Mediation Board (NMB) release them from mediation with the company.

If the request is granted, the NMB may offer binding arbitration to resolve remaining issues between Allegiant and its Teamsters pilots. If either party declines arbitration, a 30-day "cooling-off" period would begin, after which the pilots could legally strike. Last November, Allegiant pilots voted by an overwhelming 97 percent to authorize a strike, signaling deep frustration with the company's delays and refusal to address core issues.

"Since we began negotiations, our goal has been simple: secure a contract that ensures long-term success and security for both our pilots and Allegiant Air," said Captain Josh Allen, Local 2118's Negotiating Committee Chair. "And every step of the way, Allegiant has refused to offer us that."

After more than two years of mediated talks, the parties have yet to resolve fundamental scheduling concerns in the collective bargaining agreement. Allegiant's latest proposals would allow the company to deem approximately 20 percent of pilots as surplus and force the rest to fly maximum schedules - raising serious concerns about pilot fatigue, operational reliability, and quality of life.

"It's impossible to make progress when the company keeps moving the goalposts and demanding more 'efficiencies' from an already-stretched pilot group," said Greg Unterseher, Trustee of Local 2118. "Each time our pilots rise to meet the company's needs with good-faith proposals, Allegiant shifts direction again. Enough is enough - it's time for Allegiant to finally deliver the fair contract its pilots have earned."

Teamsters Local 2118 represents 1,400 hardworking Allegiant Air pilots nationwide. For more information, go to apa2118

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

