Chef Pati Jinich, Star Of PBS's Pati's Mexican Table, Launches A New Cookbook Workbook With Levenger

MENAFN - PR Newswire) How to Write a Cookbook distills the expertise of Jinich, a bestselling author and James Beard Award-winning chef and TV host, into a step-by-step handbook for formulating, testing and writing recipes. She shows writers how to use the art of storytelling to bring dishes to life and offers invaluable advice for publishing and promoting their books. "While it is important to consider how you will share your cookbook with others," she writes in the workbook, "writing the best cookbook you can, and that you are immensely proud of, is what matters the most."

Jinich said that she is delighted to share her knowledge with everyone who wants to learn the art of cookbook writing. "The Levenger Master Class series provides unique opportunities for sharing experiences and expertise in a hands-on way for those who are eager to learn, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

"It's an honor to have Pati collaborate with our team," said Margaret Moraskie, CEO of Levenger. "She brings amazing expertise and recognition to the Levenger Master Class series, which is an extension of our mission to create the best tools available for readers and writers. If you want to learn how to write a cookbook, you couldn't ask for a better teacher than Pati."

How to Write a Cookbook is the newest in the Levenger Master Class series of step-by-step workbooks and guides. Also available are Writing a Memoir, Writing a Novel and Master Your Life.

