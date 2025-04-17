Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore Announces 2025 All-Chapter Retreat At Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay: A Transformational Experience For Visionary Leaders
"When entrepreneurs step away from the daily grind to invest in their mindset, community, and purpose-transformation happens. This retreat is about breaking through personal limits to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction."
- Dave Parker, CEO of Entrepreneurs' Organization
EO Baltimore continues to be a catalyst for growth-minded entrepreneurs. With a network of leaders who each generate a minimum of $1 million in annual revenue, EO is designed to support the whole entrepreneur -beyond the bottom line. Through peer-to-peer learning, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and intimate access to game-changing thought leadership, EO members achieve accelerated success in business and life.
According to EO Global's latest data, members are 50% more likely to report increased business revenue year-over-year , and 70% say EO directly improves their decision-making and well-being . It's this blend of strategic insight, vulnerability-based connection, and relentless growth that makes EO unlike any other entrepreneurial community in the world.
EO Baltimore's retreat will tap into that magic. With Verne's signature approach to scaling, Mo's unmatched understanding of Forum dynamics and culture, and Dave's vision for the future of global entrepreneurship, attendees will walk away with more than just ideas-they'll leave with clarity of direction, deepened relationships, and renewed purpose .
"We're not just gathering for inspiration. We're gathering to rewrite the limits of what's possible-as leaders, as partners, as humans,"
- EO Baltimore Chapter In-Coming President Kathleen Clem
As industries shift and global challenges accelerate, the entrepreneurs who thrive will be those willing to evolve-quickly, authentically, and in community.
Prediction: The next decade will belong to entrepreneurs who lead with emotional intelligence, global perspective, and unshakable values-and EO is where they'll be forged.
