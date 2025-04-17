Discover The Latest In AV Innovation At Ford AV's Innovate Technology Showcase In Loveland, CO

DENVER, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Audio-Video invites technology professionals, decision-makers, and innovators to:

Event : Innovate - A Technology Experience

Date : Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time : 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Location : Embassy Suites by Hilton in Loveland, Colorado

Admission : FREE

Register Now: href="" rel="nofollow" forda

Innovate is a free, one-day showcase where attendees experience over 90 of the world's top AV manufacturers, hands-on technology demos, live training seminars, and complimentary lunch. It's the perfect opportunity to explore the latest solutions in video conferencing, digital signage, room scheduling, security, sound systems, lighting, and more-all under one roof.

Why Attend?



EXPLORE the latest AV, Unified Communications, and security tech from 90+ exhibitors



EXPERIENCE live demos and practical solutions for your workplace



LEARN from expert-led seminars on today's most relevant AV topics



NETWORK with industry pros, tech leaders, and your local Ford AV team

Enjoy a FREE LUNCH during the event

Featured Display: LG 136" All-in-One LED

Visit Booth #600 to experience the LG 136" All-in-One Display-a stunning, seamless DVLED solution that transforms conference rooms, lobbies, and executive spaces. See how this plug-and-play display delivers impressive image quality without complicated setup.

About Ford AV

Ford AV is a leading national integrator of professional audio, video, security, and collaboration technologies. With over 50 years of experience, Ford AV partners with businesses, schools, governments, hospitals and more-helping people communicate using the power of AV technology.

Media Contact:

Sophia Bittencourt

Marketing Coordinator

(405) 946-9966

[email protected]



SOURCE Ford AV

