Antidosetm Launches April 20Th To Help Cannabis Users Control Their High

100% made in the U.S.A. and formulated with a fast-acting blend of plant-based ingredients, AntidoseTM works in minutes to restore balance-without harsh comedowns or sedation. A delicious passion fruit flavor featuring natural ingredients Ginkgo Biloba for cognitive clarity, Ashwagandha for stress support, Ginseng for gentle energy, L-Theanine for calm alertness, Vitamin B6 for nervous system support, and hemp-derived CBD for full-body relaxation.

Whether you're greening out or just want to stay present, AntidoseTM is your good vibe guide for a smoother, more mindful cannabis experience. Perfect for the wake and baker that needs to snap back to work or after a late-night smoke session and the need for early morning clarity (like on 4/21), it's great for cannabis users across the board.

Product Options & Launch Pricing

AntidoseTM is available in four flexible formats to fit your vibe-and your stash for 20% off to celebrate the launch:

Single Bottle – $12.99 → $10.39

3-Pack – $34.00 → $27.20

6-Pack – $69.00 → $55.20

12-Pack – $136.00 → $108.80

Use code GoodVibes at checkout between April 19–30 to save 20% at antidose .

What the Founders Say

"We created AntidoseTM to support people in having more intentional, enjoyable experiences with cannabis," said Endolibrium co-founder, Ryan Holden Singer. "This isn't about stopping your high-it's about staying grounded in it."

"We wanted something that could help when things go sideways, without ruining the moment. AntidoseTM is the calm in the chaos, the good vibe guide we wish we had all along," added co-founder, Ari Low.

Giveaway Details

To celebrate the launch, AntidoseTM is giving fans the chance to win exclusive Goodie Boxes filled with product and branded swag. To enter, join the email list at antidose then follow and tag @antidoseofficial on Instagram, TikTok, X, or Facebook with your #WishIHadAntidose moment. Winners will be selected after the 4/20 weekend. Must be 21+ to enter.

Everyone Has a Story

Maybe it was that gummy that hit harder than expected... or the time you doubled up by mistake. Tag @antidoseofficial with your story for a chance to be featured in our #NeedAGoodVibeGuide series.

About Endolibrium

Endolibrium LLC is a wellness-focused company developing science-backed, plant-powered tools for cannabis users. AntidoseTM is its flagship product, designed to enhance comfort and control during the cannabis experience. Wholesale and Retail inquiries please email [email protected]

Media Contact

Kat Smith

9493506809

[email protected]

SOURCE Endolibrium