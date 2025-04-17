Pinnacle Live Expands In South Florida

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Live, a leading event technology partner, is thrilled to announce its expansion into new markets with prestigious venue partnerships at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, and Pier Sixty-Six. This strategic move underscores Pinnacle Live's commitment to providing choice, customization, and a fresh approach to technology and the event experience.

Natalie De Fazio, President of Pinnacle Live, commented, "Our strategic growth is a testament to our commitment to innovation and service excellence. We are excited to partner with these esteemed venues and offer hoteliers unmatched options and personalization, ensuring memorable experiences for all guests."

Hotels across the nation are recognizing the unique value Pinnacle Live brings to their partnerships. By integrating technology, creative design, and elevated customer service, Pinnacle Live ensures that every event is unforgettable, transforming attendee experiences and making Pinnacle Live the preferred choice for hotels seeking to elevate their event offerings. Pinnacle Live's innovative solutions infuse events with a dynamic energy, creating immersive atmospheres and seamless execution that set new standards for excellence. These partnerships enhance the appeal of venues, attract more events, and contribute to overall growth and success.

About Pinnacle Live

Founded in 2021 by a passionate team of industry veterans, Pinnacle Live is redefining the world of meetings and live events with over 200+ premier hotel, resort, and convention center partnerships. We specialize in creating unforgettable in-person, virtual, and hybrid events for the hospitality industry, event organizers, and corporate productions. At Pinnacle Live, our model is our advantage. Venue autonomy means were able work closely with and focus on the unique needs of our hospitality partners to deliver exceptional events, every time. Our nimble structure allows us to work efficiently, pivot quickly, and tailor solutions to ensure every live experience is extraordinary. At Pinnacle Live, we foster a culture of growth, innovation, and support, making us a sought-after company to work for. Our commitment to our team members professional and personal development ensures they thrive and deliver exceptional results. Discover the Pinnacle Live difference at .

