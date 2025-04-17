Tampa General Hospital Acquires Hyde Park Property To Expand Services In Partnership With USF Health

The new location, to be developed in partnership with USF Health, will house the Pamela Muma Women's Health Center and the Chivukula Men's Center, enhancing patient care within the Tampa Medical & Research District.

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) today announced the academic health system has acquired a new property set to become the future home of the USF Health Pamela Muma Women's Health Center and the Chivukula Men's Center, made possible by a generous donation from Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula to the TGH Foundation. This strategic move underscores Tampa General and the University of South Florida's joint commitment to expanding access to world-class, specialized health care services across Tampa Bay through the Tampa Medical & Research District (TMRD).

"This transition is an exciting testament to our shared dedication to providing world-class care and personalized experiences for our patients," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "By expanding our concierge services and establishing a dedicated men's center, we are enhancing our ability to meet the diverse needs of our Tampa community."

The new location also brings the USF Health Pamela Muma Women's Health Center to the Tampa Medical & Research District, said Charles J. Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to expand the high level of comprehensive care we provide through the USF Health Pamela Muma Women's Health Center," Dr. Lockwood said. "We are deeply grateful to the ongoing support of Pam Muma for this initiative, and we are delighted that our partnership with TGH allows us to pair the personalized care offered by the Muma Women's Health Center with the Chivukula Men's Center."

Dr. Lockwood also is executive vice president and chief academic officer of Tampa General Hospital.

The relocation of the Pamela Muma Women's Health Center from its current location at the USF Health South Tampa Center for Advanced Healthcare and the addition of the new Chivukula Men's Center to the new Hyde Park property represent a significant investment in patient-centered care. The new facility will expand access to Tampa General's comprehensive range of specialized concierge services tailored to both women and men, including:



Preventive care and wellness programs: Offering seamlessly coordinated and comprehensive primary and preventative health care services, including proactive health assessments, screenings and lifestyle coaching to promote overall well-being.

Personalized health care navigation and coordination: Facilitating 24/7 access to and collaboration among specialists, primary care physicians and other health care providers to ensure comprehensive and integrated treatment plans, as well as guiding patients through the complexities of their care journeys, ensuring seamless access to appointments, consultations and treatments. Dedicated wellness services powered by state-of-the-art technology: Providing access to a full suite of imaging services specifically for members, in addition to integrative wellness services such as acupuncture and massage.

"At USF Health, we're committed to providing our patients with the highest level of personalized care and support," said Jessica Battersby, director of Executive Wellness and Concierge Medicine at USF Health. "This new location in collaboration with Tampa General will allow us to expand our services and create an even more welcoming and comfortable environment for the women and men we serve."

The Tampa Medical & Research District is a rapidly growing hub for health care innovation and collaboration, attracting leading clinicians, scientists and researchers to the Tampa Bay region. Anchored by Tampa General Hospital and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the Tampa Medical & Research District fosters a dynamic ecosystem where health care providers, research institutions and life sciences companies work together to advance medical knowledge and improve patient outcomes.

Once opened, the new care locations at 509 Hyde Park Ave. will further elevate Tampa Bay as a destination for innovative health care services.

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health expect the new Pamela Muma Women's Health Center and Chivukula Men's Center to open in Fall 2026.

