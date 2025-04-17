Prochant Achieves HITRUST R2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment To Data Security And Compliance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prochant , a leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for the home-based care industry, today announced it has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security across its IT Infrastructure, Prochant Pulse Connect Portal, Prochant Operations and Data Center hosted at Microsoft Azure.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates Prochant has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Prochant in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"For our clients, data security is not just a checkbox-it's a top priority," said Joey Graham, CEO of Prochant. "Earning HITRUST r2 Certification validates our deep commitment to protecting our clients' data while allowing us to continue innovating with confidence. It's a critical step in our mission to deliver world-class RCM solutions powered by advanced technology rooted in trust. The HITRUST r2 Certification is more than a symbol of compliance; it represents a culture of continuous improvement and accountability."

" HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

This achievement underscores Prochant's commitment to security, client trust and operational excellence. Obtaining HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates Prochant's ability to safeguard sensitive data in an increasingly complex landscape and reinforces the company's reputation as a trusted, tech-enabled partner for home-based care providers.

For more information, please visit or email [email protected] .

Contact

Greg Krantz

VP, Marketing

+1 (888) 349-9015

[email protected]

About Prochant, LLC

Established in 1999, Prochant delivers focused revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to providers for the home-based care industry. Our expertise lies in providing end-to-end RCM for home-based care, including HME, infusion and pharmacy and home health and hospice, consistently delivering exceptional results to some of the leading providers in the country. We combine innovative technology in workflow and analytics and deep industry knowledge to streamline the time-consuming and expensive reimbursement process. As a result, we help home-based care providers accelerate their collections, increase revenue and reduce operational costs while managing risk.

SOURCE Prochant

