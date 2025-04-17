Blend Announces The Formation Of Financial Services Advisory Board
Industry Leaders will Redefine Industry Standards and Help Drive Enterprise-Adoption of AI in Financial Services
NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend today announced the formation of its Financial Services Advisory Board, a consortium of industry visionaries who will collectively help to define the future of AI transformation and accelerate adoption in financial services.
This initiative brings together experts from wealth management, asset management, retirement services, banking, cards, networks, processors – all sectors undergoing profound change driven by artificial intelligence.
"This is a reset, not an upgrade," said Alex Sion, Head of Blend's Financial Services Vertical. "Financial institutions face mounting pressure to modernize legacy infrastructure, enhance customer experiences, increase efficiency, and improve risk management. The Advisory Board will be instrumental in guiding our approach to building AI-native solutions from inception, ensuring smarter decision-making and seamless integration."
The Board will reinforce and enhance Blend's mandate for the sector, focusing on four strategic imperatives: articulating compelling visions for AI in the future financial landscape, developing breakthrough perspectives on AI transformation, influencing market narratives, and creating a powerful innovation ecosystem at the intersection of financial services and cutting-edge AI.
"With respect to AI, 'what got us here won't get us there,'" said Donald Chesnut. "I'm delighted to join Blend's advisory board to help shape the future of AI-enabled customer experiences across Financial Services."
Founding Members
The founding members of the Blend Financial Services Advisory Board include recognized pioneers with unparalleled expertise:
-
Alex Sion – Head of Financial Services at Blend
Brett King – Futurist and Author of Bank 2.0, 3.0, Augmented
Donie Lochan – Technologist and Former CTO, Invesco
Donald Chesnut – User Experience Innovator and Former CXO, Mastercard & General Motors
Rob Lee – Corporate Innovation leader and Former President of Impact Ventures and Group President at FIS
Kabir Sethi – Wealth Management Platform Expert and Former CPO, LPL and Merrill Lynch
The Board will accelerate the growth of Blend's Financial Services vertical and aims to address the industry's most pressing challenges, from reimagining customer experiences to harnessing the full potential of AI and data science.
For more information about Blend and the Financial Services Advisory Board, visit: Financial Service Businesses - Blend360 .
About Blend
Blend is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit com
SOURCE Blend360WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment