Southstate Hires Experienced Team, Establishes Presence In Nashville & Tennessee Region

"SouthState is excited to have a presence in the growing, thriving Nashville market, and we are thrilled to have Cameron's strong leadership," said Richard Murray, president. "Tennessee, and Nashville, in particular, is a natural geographic and demographic expansion for SouthState. We are eager to open our office here so we can fully serve our Commercial and Middle Market customers, providing the remarkable experiences SouthState is known for."

Wells brings more than 20 years of experience with BB&T and Truist to the division president role at SouthState. For almost eight years, he has served as Nashville Market president at Truist. He has extensive experience in Commercial, Consumer and Small Business Banking and is known for his ability to build impactful relationships and grow markets.

Will Hatfield is also joining the SouthState team as director of Middle Market Banking, responsible for leading the bank's Middle Market efforts in the region. Hatfield was most recently a Middle Market Banking relationship manager for Truist. Hatfield has served in positions of increasing responsibility at BB&T and Truist for 12 years and brings extensive Commercial and Small Business Banking expertise.

Kelsea Lamia joins the Nashville team as Commercial banker. Lamia brings 14 years of banking experience, including Commercial, Consumer and Small Business Banking, to her role. She comes to the role from BB&T and Truist, where she worked for more than 12 years.

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB ) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, and Virginia. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.