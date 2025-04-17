Ardagh Glass Packaging Partners With CAP Glass To Establish Glass Recycling Services

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , announced a new long-term partnership with CAP Glass to invest in establishing glass recycling services throughout the United States.

The collaboration with CAP Glass, one of the nation's largest recyclers of glass, will divert tens of thousands of tons of glass from landfills, by collecting, sorting, processing and recycling glass bottles into high-quality cullet (recycled glass) for use in AGP-North America's glass manufacturing process to make new infinitely recyclable glass containers.

Using new, state-of-the-art technology at CAP Glass, AGP-North America will receive high-quality cullet that is critical for producing the premium glass containers that AGP-North America supplies to brands throughout the U.S.

"Ardagh appreciates the valuable contributions from CAP Glass, as well as their forward-thinking approach and dedication to bringing this vision to life," said Derek Wall, Vice President, Procurement for Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America. "Their innovative ideas and long-term vision have played a pivotal role in making this collaboration a success."

This partnership demonstrates AGP-North America's commitment to sustainability by creating a closed-loop recycling system, where glass is continually recycled and reused. High-quality cullet allows AGP-North America to maintain superior quality and reduce the environmental impact of its operations, while ensuring the supply of premium packaging for customers.

"We are very appreciative of Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America and Baltimore County for their support and collaboration on this project," said Shawn Pilla, Owner at CAP Glass. "We are confident that our venture will yield remarkable results for all parties and will contribute to our shared goal of reducing glass going to landfills and seeing it made into new glass containers."

By diverting glass from landfills and using it to create new glass packaging, this partnership helps reduce waste, lower environmental impact and conserve natural resources, all while contributing to a more sustainable, circular economy.

For more than 125 years, AGP-North America has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium glass bottles and jars in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Learn more about Ardagh's commitment to sustainability by visiting our website .

Download image here .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 36 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 13,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.2 billion .

Opening their doors in 1989, CAP Glass offers more than 30 years of glass recycling experience for building materials, glass and metal reconditioning. Innovators in the field, CAP Glass is one of the nation's largest recyclers of glass and presents an environmentally friendly operation, recovering glass that would normally be placed in landfills across various states. Using world-class technology and equipment and a continued investment in best practices, CAP Glass is your glass recycling solution.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED