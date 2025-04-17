Innovative Benefit Concepts Joins Forces With Integrity To Offer World-Class Solutions To Agents And Clients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Chris' client-centered approach aligns perfectly with Integrity's core values, while his proactive career speaks to the perseverance and dedication that we value so highly," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His commitment to helping clients make informed decisions reflects our mission to improve lives and guide the next generation of agent leaders. With access to Integrity's innovative technology solutions and proven partner platform, Chris and his team will have the resources and support they need to serve even more Americans. Innovative Benefit Concepts can tap into best practices from the leading voices in our industry to further develop its agents and expand its footprint. Together, we are magnifying Integrity's passion to bring trusted, quality coverage options to communities everywhere - and we can't wait to empower the entire Innovative Benefit Concepts team."

Innovative Benefit Concepts helps underserved populations connect with Medicare and life insurance coverage best suited for each individual situation. Passionate about helping agents succeed, Quadrini has grown his business through thoughtful recruiting and by offering ongoing leadership development opportunities to his team. He leads from experience, emphasizing grassroots strategies and strong communication to help agents expand their business by guiding clients toward the right coverage. Innovative Benefit Concepts is also very involved in community outreach efforts. Team members serve in local food banks, volunteer with autism-related organizations and provide insurance education at senior community centers.

"Partnering with Integrity positions us to navigate industry changes with confidence as we benefit from their technology advancements," explained Chris Quadrini, President of Innovative Benefit Concepts. "Integrity's expansive platform takes the burden off us to develop systems on our own and instead allows us to focus on what we do best - serving our agents and clients. Integrity really listens to what agents want and develops world-class solutions that meet those needs. Our agents have already seen an enormously positive impact from using Integrity's technology in the field and in streamlining administrative work. There's nothing more rewarding than helping a family or an individual feel more secure by getting the coverage they need. With Integrity, we're ready to help more people than ever before."

Innovative Benefit Concepts can deepen its impact on the communities it serves and ensure every client receives the right solutions for their needs by using Integrity's full-stack life, health and wealth technology platform . These proprietary solutions include MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER , which streamline quoting, enrollment and policy management, allowing agents to effectively manage and grow their business wherever they are. Both products are fully integrated with Ask IntegrityTM - an AI-powered, voice-activated digital assistant that enhances client relationship management by offering in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. Integrity partners can further grow their business by utilizing exclusive benefits and insights, such as impactful leadership direction, cutting-edge data and analytics, and ongoing innovation.

Quadrini joins Integrity's collective of esteemed trailblazers and visionaries who are collaborating to improve insurance and financial service processes for all stakeholders. By sharing best practices and strategic insights, this venerable group of innovative minds is creating holistic solutions and helping more Americans feel prepared for the good days ahead.

For more information about Innovative Benefit Concepts and its partnership with Integrity, view a video at .

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit .

About Innovative Benefit Concepts

Innovative Benefit Concepts (IBC) is a leading health insurance agency headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Specializing in Medicare and Affordable Care Act plans, IBC serves clients in over two dozen states through a dual approach - direct-to-consumer health insurance sales and agent recruitment, training and mentorship. With a focus on service and agent success, IBC has grown to support a large and fast-growing team that helps thousands of individuals and families gain access to health coverage that meets their needs. Committed to empowering both clients and agents, IBC continues to set a high standard for innovative and personalized health coverage solutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC