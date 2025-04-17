Openphone's Sona Just Made Missing Customer Calls A Thing Of The Past

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At OpenPhoneWe organize customer communications from start to finishenabling teams to focus on building reliable, personal relationships with their customers. We have already seen- with over 60,000 businesses-that it increases our customers' top-line sales," said Mahyar Raissi, CEO and co-founder of OpenPhone. "Sona adds a new layer of powerful automations that take things off of our customers' mind while maintaining the level of service they want, so their businesses can be always-on as today's consumers expect."

Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the United States and 45% of all jobs. Whether a Main Street service-based business or a fast-growing startup, OpenPhone customers share a similar mindset: an ambition to grow by connecting with and providing the best service possible to their consumers. These business owners juggle countless responsibilities, and their efforts to handle phone calls often lead to missed messages-and ultimately, lost business opportunities. In today's 24/7 world, customers expect immediate responses-and businesses that meet these demands succeed. However, scaling service alone or hiring a full team to keep up simply isn't realistic for most.

The help customers (desperately) need

OpenPhone's core service brings calls, text messages and voicemails into a single place, integrates important information from complementary products like CRMs, and makes it super easy for teams to collaborate to serve customers in the style that best fits their particular business. The product is built to make businesses run better-without having to work harder to do so.

"Sona has completely changed how we handle calls. It used to take six months, five vendors, and a lot of frustration to find an answering service that worked. Now we have Sona, and it just works-we couldn't be happier," said Chris Sands, CEO of the New York divorce law office Hannon De Palma & Associates. "It's like if Siri went to law school and got its act together. Sona sounded polished and professional right away. If consistency were a superpower, Sona would have a cape. We've been looking for a solution like this for years, and OpenPhone delivered."

Hannon De Palma & Associates exemplifies the type of trust-driven, client-focused businesses that rely on OpenPhone. As a law firm, maintaining professionalism and trust is essential to every client relationship. With Sona, the firm ensures that every call is answered 24/7, providing immediate responses without losing important details. This not only enhances the client experience but also reinforces the firm's reputation for reliability and care. Sona's ability to handle calls with consistency and professionalism allows Hannon De Palma & Associates to focus on delivering exceptional legal services while ensuring no opportunity or client concern is ever missed.

"There comes a critical moment in every growing business where you feel stretched thin - like you can't possibly scale while maintaining the personal care that defines your relationships," said Daryna Kulya, OpenPhone co-founder. "That's why we built OpenPhone: to help businesses scale the 'unscalable.' When you can deliver on your promises, communicate clearly, and keep that human touch alive - even as you grow - that's how you stand out and win."

Sona strengthens key benefits

OpenPhone is easy to get started with clear, small business-friendly pricing. Even for non-technical people, it already puts the most advanced AI to work to offload tasks and give back more time for revenue-generating service. Sona takes that to the next level, immediately adding more capacity with this first launch, with increasingly rich features rolling out throughout the year.

While OpenPhone is already well-loved by customers, Sona will help them handle even more communication with fewer resources and no drop-off in service without giving up control. With extended automation, the power of OpenPhone - and by extension, the service capabilities of its customers - will grow exponentially. Sona is fully integrated into OpenPhone's platform offering a seamless user experience and as of today, Sona will:



Answer any missed calls

Handle simple questions with answers trained on a customer's knowledge base, Take a detailed message

Future releases will build on core principles that set OpenPhone apart in its service of small businesses and entrepreneurs, ensuring Sona, like the phone and text services, will be:



Easy to use and deploy – The platform is designed to be intuitive and elegant.

Collaboration-first – Features like shared inboxes allow teams to work together. All-in-one – SMS and calls are integrated into one clean, user-friendly interface.

HOW TO GET

Visit o penphone to learn more and sign up for a free trial. Stay tuned for more Sona major feature roll-outs in the coming months. See Sona in action here .

About OpenPhone

OpenPhone is the phone system that helps you build personal customer relationships at scale. It brings your calls, texts, and customer info all into a single place that works across all your devices, so your team stays in sync and never misses a customer.

Effortlessly scale your customer operations by managing and categorizing calls and conversations, allowing teammates to get context of any contact in a single glance, creating personal and helpful interactions every time.

Rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2, OpenPhone is trusted by over 60,000 businesses, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more visit

