Coppin State University Partners With C1 To Modernize Campus Network Infrastructure

Empowering a 125-Year Legacy with Innovative Technology Implementation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a leading global solutions provider powering a lifetime of learning through technology, has announced the successful modernization of Coppin State University's network infrastructure. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, this historic HBCU with a 125-year legacy has embraced cutting-edge technology to redefine connectivity standards in higher education.

To address the end-of-life status of its existing hardware, Coppin State University embarked on a comprehensive multi-phase network refresh project in partnership with C1. This large-scale implementation spanned 12 campus buildings, involved the deployment of over 300 access switches, and brought their network technology up-to-date with future-ready capabilities.

"Technology is at the core of modern education, shaping the way students learn and interact in today's world," said Taha Mohammed, Assistant Director of the Campus Infrastructure Team at Coppin State University. "With this network refresh, Coppin State University is poised to deliver an enhanced educational experience that empowers students and faculty alike. The upgraded infrastructure will ensure seamless connectivity, improved access to digital resources, and support innovative teaching methods, ultimately driving academic success. C1's expertise, professionalism, and unwavering support provided us with seamless integration, modernized infrastructure, and increased efficiency across the board."

Coppin State University's refresh included the installation of data center switches, followed by campus core and edge switches and additional smaller "closet" switches in classrooms designated as smart spaces. Thanks to C1's professional services team, the university now benefits from Extreme Networks Fabric technology, including the ExtremeCloud IQ Site Engine, offering automated configuration and monitoring of their systems. These updates resulted in a 50–60% reduction in time spent on manual administrative processes, such as configuration backup and switch management.

Reflecting on the project, Josh Mustard, EVP, Managed Services at C1, commended Coppin State University's forward-looking approach. "Coppin State's commitment to innovation and operational excellence is inspiring," said Mustard. "We feel privileged to have helped modernize their infrastructure, paving the way for enhanced educational experiences and future growth. Their proactive leadership is a model for higher learning institutions, and we're proud to have been part of this milestone achievement."

About Coppin State University

Coppin State University, a Historically Black University (HBCU) founded in 1900, in Baltimore, Maryland, serves a multicultural and multigenerational student population. Coppin State provides educational and experiential learning opportunities that foster leadership, social responsibility, civic and community engagement, cultural diversity, inclusivity, and economic development. Learn more at .

About C1

C1 is a global leader in technology solutions known for elevating connected human experiences. With a comprehensive portfolio of services and deep expertise, C1 helps organizations across industries leverage cutting-edge technology to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and unlock new possibilities.

Additional Resources

Case Study:

Media Contact:

Kim Espinosa

[email protected]

832-721-0087

SOURCE C1

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED