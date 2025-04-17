Future Stars, Now On The Clock: Toyota And Jordan Love Spotlight The Next Generation's Grand Entrance At 2025 NFL Draft

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Toyota will sponsor the NFL Draft Red Carpet and create a fan fest area inside the NFL Draft Experience, each centered on the thrill of a grand entrance into stardom. In partnership with NFL Media, Toyota's red carpet coverage will spotlight top Draft prospects as they celebrate those who shaped their journey. At the 2025 NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay, set against the legendary backdrop of Lambeau Field, fans will get their own chance to make a grand entrance-just like the future stars of the game.

"Toyota knows greatness doesn't drive solo. Our NFL Draft campaign rolls out the red carpet, giving future superstars a grand entrance alongside those who helped set them on a path to success," said Dedra DeLilli, vice president of marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America.

Red Carpet: Fourteen-year-old phenom Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra returns to anchor Toyota's coverage as the NFL's future superstars step into pro stardom. This marks Toyota's second consecutive year sponsoring the NFL Draft Red Carpet. Joining Toyota's content campaign spanning Green Bay are football content creator Annie Agar and NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Draft Experience: Fans can step onto the red carpet for a shareable video moment at the "Toyota NFL Grand Entrance" space while surrounded by Toyota vehicles like the 2025 Grand Highlander, 2025 4Runner, and the custom-built Ultimate Tailgate Tundra. Entry is free from April 24-26 and NFL Draft Experience details can be found on NFL and the NFL OnePass app.

NFL Draft Theater: Team Toyota athlete Jordan Love will join efforts with Toyota in illuminating rising talent during the Draft's biggest moments in Green Bay. Toyota will elevate NFL FLAG players to the Draft Theatre stage in Green Bay to announce a draft selection live.

Building on this excitement, young athletes joining Green Bay NFL FLAG this season will receive a superstar welcome into their next season, courtesy of Jordan Love and Toyota. To grow the game, Toyota will cover NFL FLAG Fall registration kit fees for teams within 25 miles of the Green Bay area. This effort builds on the more than 182,000 players that Toyota dealers have supported nationwide in local league play.

"These FLAG athletes are at a key point where visualizing their future success is critical, so I think it's really cool that Toyota and I can help put them on a path to walk the red carpet, get an insider's look at the Draft and then actually select a live pick on the Draft stage," said Green Bay quarterback and Team Toyota athlete Jordan Love. "Joining Toyota in covering next season's registration fees for leagues in the Green Bay area furthers young people playing this great game."

The 2025 Grand Highlander will be featured on the Red Carpet in Green Bay alongside Draft prospects. And just in time for the NFL draft, the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander will make its grand entrance on 4/21 in a brand-new commercial. Playing off the cultural phenomenon of "game day drip," the latest work from Toyota shows a group of young flag football players arriving at the field in style and stepping out of the stylish Grand Highlander in a cinematic, slow-motion walkup. The commercial will be featured across linear, digital and social channels.

Whether you're rolling up to the NFL Draft red carpet or a neighborhood flag football game, the Grand Highlander is a stylish SUV that turns heads for a grand entrance.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

Media Contacts

Sam Mahoney

980-900-8573

[email protected]

Shaun Clair, Gray Wolf for Toyota

585-314-7639

[email protected]

Layton Lassiter, Gray Wolf for Toyota

973-295-0732

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America