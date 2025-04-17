Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Tissue Box(CCT-3006)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Given the pervasive nature of viruses and flus that infect thousands each year, I thought there could be a more sanitary way to dispose of used tissues," said an inventor from Cincinnati, OH. "My design, if produced, could provide a better and cleaner way to stay comfortable and help manage the spread of infection."

This improved design could increase sanitary conditions by providing a designated place to dispose of used tissues. This could improve peace of mind, especially for those who are immuno-compromised or in poor health. Additionally, this convenient design would be intuitive and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-3006, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED