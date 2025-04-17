Internova Travel Group To Celebrate Earth Day With Events In New York, Beverly Hills, London And Mexico City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Travel advisors from Global Travel Collection (GTC), Internova's luxury division, will meet with Hyatt representatives at GTC's offices in New York City, Beverly Hills and London. They'll learn about some of Hyatt's more sustainable hotels and unique experiences available to travelers in destinations around the world. A similar event will be held for corporate travel managers at the offices of Internova's ALTOUR corporate division in Mexico City.

With this information, GTC and ALTOUR travel advisors will be well-equipped with stories and selling points that they can pass on to their clients.

"We're dedicated to helping build a greener, more sustainable future for the travel industry," said J.D. O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer of Internova Travel Group. "Our leisure and corporate clients are asking for sustainable options, and it's our obligation to the planet. While our commitment is year-round, Earth Day is a special day when everyone's focus is on the environment. By holding events like this, bringing together our incredible travel advisors and Hyatt, we can help make change happen."

As part of the company's commitment to supporting environmentally friendly practices at home and around the world, Internova launched Green Circle in 2023, an eco-luxe sustainability program. Through advocacy, education, partnerships and initiatives, Green Circle is designed to encourage travel advisors, partners and employees to work together to help reduce the strain on our planet's finite resources and to enrich local communities and cultures.

Earlier this year, Internova announced that it has become a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, which establishes and manages global sustainable standards in the travel and tourism industry.

Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors worldwide, with a collection of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients.

Because of its size and scope, Internova has been able to establish exclusive partnerships with the largest, most influential and most respected brands in the travel industry. These leading companies are part of Internova partner programs. When travel advisors book through partner programs, a portion of the proceeds supports verified carbon sequestration efforts globally, making a positive impact on the environment.

For more information on Internova's Green Circle program and sustainability efforts, please visit .

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Internova Travel Group