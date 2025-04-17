Latino Community Credit Union Delivers Enhanced Digital Banking With The Implementation Of Lumin Digital

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latino Community Credit Union (LCCU), based in Durham, NC, today announced the successful implementation of its new digital banking platform, powered by Lumin Digital , a leading cloud-based digital banking provider.

This implementation reflects LCCU's ongoing commitment to providing elevated convenience, robust security, and an improved online account experience. Built on a cloud-native infrastructure, Lumin Digital delivers a seamless, secure, and user-friendly platform. With zero-disruption weekly updates and continuous feature enhancements, LCCU members benefit from an innovative and future-ready digital banking solution. LCCU successfully integrated Lumin Digital's New Member Account Opening solution, helping to achieve key organizational and digital objectives.

"We have received very positive feedback from our members and are thrilled that our transition to Lumin Digital's platform has resulted in improved functionality, security, and convenience," said Roger Montes, Chief Retail Officer at Latino Community Credit Union. "Even while managing multiple conversions simultaneously, the implementation has been seamless. We are excited about the possibilities this new partnership brings and look forward to further enhancing our digital offerings for our members."

Lumin Digital and LCCU teams worked together closely throughout the implementation, rigorously testing the platform and its various integrations. The platform's user-friendly design and extensive features - including the bilingual and convenient mobile app - have significantly improved LCCU members' digital banking experience. In fact, LCCU has converted more than 80,000 users since implementation.

"Partnering with the team at LCCU has been an incredible experience," said Lisa Daniels, Chief Delivery Officer at Lumin Digital. "From day one, the LCCU team's dedication and collaboration made all the difference. The strong teamwork between our teams was the foundation of a smooth, successful implementation, and I'm excited for what we'll accomplish in the future."

LCCU is a member-owned, full-service, bilingual credit union with 150,000 members in North Carolina and across the Southeast. LCCU ensures economic opportunity for all by providing access to ethical financial products and education. Since 2000, it has made over $2 billion in life-changing loans to member-owners to establish credit, purchase homes, and build generational wealth.

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.

