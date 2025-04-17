Omni Federal Partners With Nextcomputing, Norseman, 10X National Security, And Ampere® To Enhance REDHOUND Cyber Hunt Kit Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) REDHOUND combines next-generation technology with mission-focused expertise to deliver exceptional protection against today's cyber threats. Designed as a mobile "SOC-in-a-box," REDHOUND represents a leap forward in proactive cybersecurity, offering an integrated, real-time response system that enables organizations to swiftly detect and respond to malicious activity across any environment.

"Our high-performance, rugged systems thrive in challenging conditions-making this collaboration with Omni Federal a perfect match," said Bob Labadini , CTO of NextComputing . "Together, we're delivering reliable, mission-ready cyber defense."

"This partnership helps us provide a more comprehensive defense against evolving cyber threats," added Toby Groff , CEO of Norseman . "REDHOUND aligns with our mission to help organizations stay ahead of emerging risks."

"National security demands agile and advanced cybersecurity solutions," said John Eubank , CEO of 10x National Security . "Our partnership with Omni Federal and the REDHOUND team supports the deployment of cutting-edge tools to safeguard critical infrastructure and national defense systems."

"Ampere's Cloud Native Processors deliver the high efficiency and core count required for REDHOUND's AI-driven threat detection," said Joe Speed , Head of Edge at Ampere . "We're proud to contribute to protecting national security and critical infrastructure."

Through these partnerships, REDHOUND remains at the forefront of cyber defense innovation-delivering agile, real-time threat response capabilities tailored for the mission needs of government agencies, defense contractors, and critical infrastructure operators. Together, we're redefining what's possible in the fight against evolving cyber threats.

About Omni Federal

Omni Fed LLC, d/b/a Omni Federal is a trusted provider of digital transformation, data & cloud, digital training, and cybersecurity solutions. Within our cybersecurity practice, we are dedicated to protecting organizations from evolving digital threats. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Omni Federal delivers tools and services that empower security teams to safeguard critical assets and maintain operational resilience.

