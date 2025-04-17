Saucony® Unveils Saucony SILO: A New Pinnacle In Luxury Footwear

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This collection represents a bold leap forward for the brand, where high-end fashion and the latest in footwear technology come together to create something unique," said Brian Moore, Chief Product Officer at Saucony. "We're not just designing shoes; we're crafting a future-focused experience that speaks to today's consumer who values both modern innovation and sophisticated styling."

Originally previewed in January 2025 at Paris Fashion Week, the SS25 collection features five pinnacle silhouettes, the Grid X Ultra S, 586i S, Gripper S, Kinvara 1 S and the Endorphin Elite 2 S. Each pair is crafted using the latest in material innovation and performance technology, ensuring the SILO collection is more than a statement in design but also in comfort and functionality.

Paul Ruffles, Creative Director of Saucony SILO, explains, "In my view, the Grid X Ultra S is the best expression of Saucony SILO. We utilized elements of our latest technology, paired it with Saucony's heritage, and recontextualized it with a modern, luxurious approach. It perfectly represents the creation of something that feels innovative and relevant and can stand confidently at the intersection of modern footwear design and high-end fashion."

The collection launches globally on April 17, 2025, at select retailers and online.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUNTM PB, PWRRUN+TM, and SPEEDROLLTM, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world.

