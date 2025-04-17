Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Ram Mohan Naidu On Being Named Young Global Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on being named a Young Global Leader for 2025 by the World Economic Forum.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief took to X to congratulate the young party leader.

"This prestigious recognition is a proud moment for our country, especially for the Telugu community. Your dedication to public service continues to inspire the youth of our nation. Wishing you continued success as you strive for the progress of our state and the nation, and elevate India's voice on the global stage," Naidu posted.

Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also congratulated Ram Mohan Naidu. He termed this a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh and India.

Lokesh, who is also the General Secretary of the TDP, said he was glad to see Ram Mohan Naidu drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naidu. "Their vision and leadership continue to shape a brighter future for our nation. Wishing you greater heights ahead," he posted.

Meanwhile, Ram Mohan Naidu has said that he is feeling deeply honoured and humbled to be named a Young Global Leader 2025 by the World Economic Forum.

"This recognition is not just a personal milestone - it is a reminder of the responsibility we carry as young leaders to shape a better future for our people and our nation," he said.

Ram Mohan Naidu said serving as India's youngest Cabinet Minister under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister has been an incredible journey. He said he was equally inspired by the path laid down by Chandrababu Naidu, who showed the world what visionary governance from Telugu land can achieve.

He recalled that Lokesh in 2019 became the first Telugu politician to be named a Young Global Leader. "It's inspiring to walk the path that leaders from the TDP family have paved on the global stage. This honour belongs to the people who have believed in me, guided me, and given me the strength to serve," he added.