IPL 2025: Assistant Coach Haddin Urges PBKS To Build On Momentum Ahead Of RCB Clash

Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin believes the morale-boosting 16-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has instilled a renewed sense of belief within the squad.

However, with the business end of IPL 2025 approaching, he has called for sharper focus, better execution and bolder cricket from the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Punjab Kings had defended the lowest-ever total in IPL history - just 111 runs - to bowl out KKR for a mere 95 in Mullanpur. Haddin said such a result reinforced the players' belief in their process and ability to fight back from any position.

“I think the one thing it does with the playing group is it re-ensures everything that we're doing - they start to trust,” Haddin said on the eve of PBKS' next clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“The players started to believe that they could win from any situation. I reckon that is really important as you go deeper into the tournament.”

But the Australian great was quick to point out that this win was only a starting point, not a destination.“It was a special win. But we're at the stage in the tournament where you've got to make sure you're getting better and better each game. Our wins are starting to become really important with the way the table's congested,” he said.

“So, for us, it's about just building on a little bit of momentum and playing some really brave cricket.”

Haddin is pleased with the dynamic nature of Punjab's batting line-up, filled with aggressive intent and the ability to change the course of a match in a matter of overs. However, he stressed the need for clarity of thought, especially in pressure situations.

“We've got a really dynamic batting line-up. They all know their role individually and they can take the game away from the opposition,” he said.

“But when they go out there, it's about clearing the head and executing. You've got to be brave to go deep in this tournament and that's the mindset we want the players to have all the time.”

Reflecting on the Mullanpur pitch, which offered more assistance to bowlers than most venues this season, Haddin said such conditions were valuable in shaping game awareness for young batters.

“I think the one thing that came out of that is understanding conditions. The week was probably different to what we've seen throughout the IPL. You had a bit on offer for the bowlers.”

“The one thing we stressed to the playing group is to be really clear in your plan and to take the game as deep as you can. To make sure our players understand that you've got to play the game deeper and that's one thing we talked about.”