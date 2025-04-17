Team Chiropractic Of Raleigh Welcomes Dr. O'leary To Their Growing Practice

- Dr. Lawrence DoddRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Team Chiropractic of Raleigh is proud to announce the newest addition to their team, Dr. O'Leary , who officially joined the practice in March 2025. Dr. O'Leary brings a wealth of knowledge, energy, and a passion for helping others live healthier, more active lives.Originally from Rochester, NY, Dr. O'Leary earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in South Carolina. His journey into chiropractic care began during his undergraduate studies at SUNY Brockport, where he pursued a degree in Exercise Science. After benefiting firsthand from chiropractic treatments that helped him recover from sports-related head injuries in hockey, lacrosse, and snowboarding, Dr. O'Leary was inspired to dedicate his career to helping others experience the same healing benefits.Between 2019 and 2021, Dr. O'Leary worked as a chiropractic assistant while also coaching hockey and athletics, further strengthening his commitment to wellness and community involvement. During his time at Sherman College, he was deeply involved in educational clubs, the on-campus clinic, and pursued additional certification as a Certified Chiropractic Extremity Practitioner (CCEP).Now a full-time Raleigh resident, Dr. O'Leary enjoys golfing, playing hockey, hiking, spending time on the water, and being with friends and family. He is excited to bring his skills, passion, and community-first mindset to Team Chiropractic, where he looks forward to helping patients achieve their health goals through expert chiropractic care and education.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. O'Leary to our team,” said Dr. Larry Dodd, Clinic Director at Team Chiropractic of Raleigh.“His experience, energy, and commitment to patient care make him a perfect fit for our practice and the Raleigh community.”For more information about Team Chiropractic of Raleigh and to schedule an appointment with Dr. O'Leary, visit teamchiro or call 919-788-8881.About Team Chiropractic of RaleighTeam Chiropractic of Raleigh has been proudly serving the Raleigh community with expert chiropractic care, promoting health, healing, and wellness for patients of all ages. Their team is dedicated to providing personalized care to help patients live healthier, more active lives.

