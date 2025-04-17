Novacharge Powers EV Fleet Charging For Leading Car Rental Agency At Major Northern Vermont Airport

NovaCHARGE Implements Scalable EV Charging Infrastructure at Northern Vermont Airport, Enhancing Fleet Efficiency and Sustainability

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NovaCHARGE , a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is proud to announce the successful deployment of a scalable, high-reliability EV charging installation for a nationally recognized car rental agency at a major airport in northern Vermont.This high-demand installation supports the agency's growing electric fleet, providing seamless, efficient charging in a compact and infrastructure-limited environment-made possible by NovaCHARGE's advanced Virtual Circuit Technology (VCT) and intelligent Fleet Director software platform.“Fleet operators need more than just charging-they need smart, future-proof infrastructure that maximizes every dollar invested,” said Oscar Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of NovaCHARGE.“This project showcases the power of our technology to deliver scalable, cost-effective, and ultra-reliable solutions in complex, high-traffic environments.”Smart Tech, Smarter DeploymentAt this Vermont airport location, NovaCHARGE implemented its Virtual Circuit Technology (VCT) to optimize power distribution across the site's available electrical capacity. This proprietary innovation allowed the rental agency to install more chargers without expensive utility upgrades, significantly reducing installation time and capital expenditure.Complementing this is Fleet Director, NovaCHARGE's smart fleet software, which enables the rental agency to:.Monitor charging activity in real time.Assign vehicles to chargers based on status and scheduling.Automate energy management for off-peak savings.Generate detailed reports for operational oversight and cost trackingReliability and ROI in ActionNovaCHARGE's commercial-grade hardware, designed for high-utilization and outdoor durability, ensures 99.9% uptime, minimizing operational interruptions and maximizing vehicle availability. The site's charging infrastructure was designed with modular scalability, allowing the rental agency to easily expand capacity as its EV fleet grows-without needing to reengineer or replace the initial installation.Leading the Way in Fleet ElectrificationNovaCHARGE's work with this major car rental partner reflects a broader industry shift toward sustainable fleet operations-and the need for infrastructure that performs at the pace of business. By combining cutting-edge technology, intelligent software, and turnkey deployment services, NovaCHARGE is delivering results that go beyond the plug.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, focused on building reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging networks. With over 16 years serving a diverse range of major customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), electric utilities, fleet-scale providers, and commercial businesses; NovaCHARGE delivers the reliable open standards hardware, software and services customers need to drive the growth of the EV industry through interoperability. By prioritizing reliability and flexibility, NovaCHARGE ensures its customers that all deployed EV charging solutions to create high-performance charging networks that deliver a reliable high EV charging ROI.For more information about NovaCHARGE and its EV charging solutions, visit .

