All-In-One Restroom Sink Design Honored With Award For Innovation

- John Freitas, D|13 Group general managerEAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , and its partner D|13 Group have the honor of being recognized among the best of the 2024 interiors + sources Magazine Product Innovation Awards . The award recognizes the D|13 Group's Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsyncHand Dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) Filtration.“It's an honor to have some of the most highly respected peers in our industry hold up our products as examples of meaningful innovation,” said John Freitas, D|13 Group general manager.“We're proud to be able to give architects a new option for integrating something both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional into restroom designs.”Interiors + sources magazine, operated by Endeavor Business Media, runs the awards to inform interior designers, architects and product specification influencers about commercial projects that stand out across the globe for their beauty, functionality and efficient performance. Expert judges from the interior design community seek out companies, designers and innovators who have contributed to the advancement of interior design through their creative and impactful work.Leading designer D|13 Group created the innovative sink system, while the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer is manufactured by global industry leader Excel Dryer. The product seamlessly fuses high-efficiency fixtures on the sink deck, allowing users to wash, rinse and dry hands all in one place, minimizing soap and water residue on the floor. The intentionally sleek design offers flexibility in the choice of color, shape and dimensions to easily match the aesthetic of any restroom and facility. It also delivers quiet, high-speed, efficient drying with eHEPA filtration, ensuring the cleanest air possible for the most hygienic experience.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.About D|13 GroupD|13 Group excels in the design, manufacturing, and supply of high-end commercial restroom products. As a design-assist partner, the company collaborates closely with the specifying community, fostering a culture of trust and partnership. Their flagship offering, the D|13 Integrated Sink System combines a soap dispenser, faucet, and XLERATORsynchand dryer into one seamless, high-efficiency unit. This system enhances user convenience and allows for extensive customization, enabling architects, interior designers, MEP contractors, and facility managers to redefine commercial restroom aesthetics. D|13 Group has disrupted traditional industry practices by marketing, selling, manufacturing, and delivering their Integrated Sink System under a direct-to-customer business model. This approach ensures that customers enjoy a streamlined experience from specification through to delivery and beyondFor more information, please contact:John Freitas, General Manager, D|13 GroupEmail: ...Phone: 617-307-1159

