Van Cott Jewelers Announces Historic Going Out Of Business After 111 Years

VESTAL, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After proudly serving the Southern Tier for 3 generations and over 111 years, Van Cott Jewelers is announcing the permanent closing of their store in the Town Square Mall, Vestal. Owners Bill and Birdie Levine are preparing to shut their doors with a historic Going out of Business Sale. Recent life changing events has prompted the couple to re-evaluate their priorities and has prompted the Levine's to step away to focus on other personal matters. THE GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE STARTS FRIDAY, APRIL 18TH.A Century of Community and CraftsmanshipRubine (Ruby) Levine began the start of a family legacy here in Broome County as a peddler on Endicott's Northside. Beginning as Ruby Jewelry Company on Washington Avenue, the core values were created of integrity and commitment to service. Herbert Levine joined his Dad in 1950 and in 1969, Herbert bought the established fine jewelry business, Van Cott Jewelers of Binghamton. 10 years later, Bill along with his wife Birdie, entered into the family's retail stores and for three generations has remained committed to celebrating life's special moments alongside a deeply committed staff.Under Bill and Birdie's guidance, the store grew to 3 locations with nearly 50 team members and began focusing on fine diamonds and rare gemstones. The driving force of Van Cott Jewelers is Birdie- her passion for helping people, her expertise in buying rare gemstones and diamonds, then creating unique designs has made her one of the leading jewelry professionals in the Northeast.Once-in-a-Lifetime Sale EventTo mark the closing chapter of Van Cott Jewelers, the store will launch a massive Going Out of Business Sale at its Town Square Mall location in Vestal. This is a rare opportunity for customers to purchase beautiful pieces-engagement rings, fine watches, heirloom-quality jewelry-at greatly reduced prices.“My grandfather Ruby always taught us that it was better to make friends than customers. My dad, Herbert, believed that everyone should leave our store with a smile. So Birdie and I want to thank all our smiling friends, literally thousands and thousands over the past 46 years, who have made our dreams come true," said Bill Levine.A Message of GratitudeIn a heartfelt farewell, Bill and Birdie shared:“Serving the families of this community has been the greatest honor of our lives. From engagements and anniversaries to graduations and holiday gifts, we've been deeply touched to play a part in your most treasured moments. Thank you for your loyalty, your friendship, and for allowing us to grow alongside you through the years.”The store will remain open during regular business hours until the conclusion of the sale. Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection.About Van Cott JewelersFor over 100 years, Van Cott Jewelers has been a cornerstone of the Binghamton-area community, offering fine jewelry, expert service, and trusted guidance. As members of the American Gem Society, the Van Cott team has always held the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.Visit Us:Van Cott JewelersTown Square Mall2433 Vestal Pkwy E #BVestal, NY 13850Phone: 1-888-VAN-COTTWebsite:Hours:Tuesday - Friday: 10am - 6pmSaturday: 10am - 3pmMonday & Sunday: Closed

