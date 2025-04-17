Use Space Tech, Involve Public: PM Modi’S Advice On Yamuna Cleaning

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Calling for the use of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed Yamuna cleaning, taking a big step towards fulfilling his promise of personally monitoring the rejuvenation of the holy river and delivering a memorable experience to Chhath devotees.

The meeting, held at PM Modi's residence, also discussed the need for the Jan Bhagidari Movement, enlisting volunteers for river rejuvenation and public events around the Yamuna.

The Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to rehabilitate Delhi's drinking water system to reduce leakages and pilferage.

It was also decided that Delhi would prepare an Urban River Management Plan, for holistic water management, and integrate it with the City Master Plan, said a statement.

During the meeting, the officials discussed actions to be taken along the river's stretch in Haryana, in Delhi stretch as well as downstream of Delhi up to the Sangam at Prayagraj.

The status of the wastewater treatment infrastructure, and the governance issues that impact the quality of the Yamuna were presented to the Prime Minister, said the statement.

The Prime Minister said that the experience of people of Delhi while celebrating the festival of Chhath Puja should improve.

Emphasis was also laid on the need to create a people-river connect to inculcate respect for the Yamuna and make it a part of the lives of citizens and young people living in cities along the river, said the statement.

“This should include a Jan Bhagidari Movement enlisting volunteers for river rejuvenation and public events around the river. In addition to the Delhi stretch, special attention may also be paid to the culturally rich area around Braj, making the Braj Yatra a part of the river people movement,” it said.

The Prime Minister advised that the best available technology should be harnessed to gather micro level real-time data to measure the flows in the drains as well as monitor the functioning of the sewage treatment plants.

Further planning and implementation of pollution abatement infrastructure should be based on this data. The data must also be used for improving governance to ensure that the existing infrastructure is functioning effectively. He also advised that space technology may be used for this purpose.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other officials attended the meeting.