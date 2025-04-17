Trace Finance Joins Borderless.Xyz Network, Enhancing FX Liquidity And Stablecoin Payments In Brazil

Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), is pleased to welcome Trace Finance , a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure in Brazil, to its growing network. Through this partnership, Trace Finance's robust bare-metal FX liquidity and deep local payment rails will be seamlessly integrated into the stablecoin orchestration platform.

Known for powering aggregators like dLocal, Trace Finance brings proven expertise in cross-border settlement. This integration is set to significantly reduce the cost of stablecoin-based FX transactions while offering institutions and enterprises a faster, more transparent, and secure experience across borders.

Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of shared his perspective on the collaboration:

Bernardo Brites, CEO of Trace Finance, echoed this sentiment:

With this latest integration, continues to unify stablecoin platforms and local payment providers under one consolidated infrastructure-offering global users easier, faster, and more transparent ways to move value across borders. This partnership further accelerates progress toward making on-chain transactions more accessible and compatible with traditional finance everywhere.

About

About Trace Finance

empowers global payment enterprises to seamlessly move money across borders and access stablecoins with ease. With over $4 billion USD in processed volume, we provide the infrastructure that enables instant settlement, regulatory clarity, and best-in-class FX and crypto on/off ramps. Trace has backing from HOF Capital, Circle Ventures, Stellar Foundation and Mantis VC ( The Chainsmokers). To learn more about Trace Finance, users can visit