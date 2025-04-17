Moonrock Capital Joins Echo As Group Lead, Democratizing Access To Early-Stage Deal Flow

Moonrock Capital , a crypto-native fund known for backing and accelerating early-stage Web3 startups since 2019, is joining the onchain investment platform Echo as a group lead.

As part of Echo, Moonrock will democratize access to its dealflow-bringing transparency, alignment, and community participation into its investment process.

Moonrock Capital has funded and incubated over 100 projects across all stages since its inception. With this move, the firm will provide community access to early-stage private deal flow.

About Moonrock Capital

Founded in 2019, is a venture capital firm based in Munich, Germany. The firm seeks to invest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency sectors.