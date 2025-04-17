Delhi Water Cut: THESE Areas To Face Disruption On April 21. Check List Of Affected Areas

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several areas in Delhi will face a disruption in their water supply on April 21, a Delhi Jal Board notification said on Thursday. Water supply will be disrupted for five hours, from 3 pm till 8 pm on April 21, the notification said. In Dwarka, the water supply will be affected for 12 hours, starting at 10 am on the same day, the notification added.

“Due to interconnection work in 12mm dia Dwarka water main at Ranhola Mod on 21.04.2025, the evening water supply of the following areas will not be available from 3 pm to 8 pm on 21.04.2025 (Monday),” the notification said.

Which areas of Delhi will be affected

The notification said that Udyog Vihar, Jwala Puri R Block, GH-12 Paschim Vihar Rishal Garden, Chander Vihar, Ranhola Baprola, Jai Vihar GOC, Chanchal Park, LIG Flats Hastsal, Vikas Nagar GOC, Uttam Nagar GOC, Jai Vihar, Om Vihar 1 to 5, Maharani Enclave, Ram Chander Enclave, Pratap Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Rajan Vihar, Hastsal Vihar, Press Enclave, Anand Vihar , Gurpreet Nagar, Dal Mil Road, Yadav Enclave, Roop Vihar, Maheta Enclave, Defence Enclave Part-1, Shiv Vihar JJ Colony, Deep Enclave, Gupta Enclave, Shakti Vihar, DK Road L-1-2-3 Block, Shrishram Park, E-Block East Uttam Nagar, Indra Park, Indra Park Extension, Ram Dutt Enclave, Jain Park, Matiala Extension, Sukhi Ram Park, Nanhey Park, and adjoining areas will be affected by the maitainence work.

In Dwarka, Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Bharthal village, Dhulsiras, Bamnoli, and adjoining areas will face a water supply disruption.

| Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta unveils ₹9,000 crore fix for drinking water woes

“Due to the interconnection works in 100mm dia feeder line at CT-4 and CT-6 Dwarka emanating from Dwarka WTP, the water supply shall remain affected from the morning of 21.4.2025 (10 am) to evening of 21.04.205 (10 pm) i.e. for 12 hours,” the Delhi Jal Board notification said.

Water tankers available at these numbers

While the DJB has requested residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements, it has also made water tankers available on request at the following phone numbers:

011-23538495, 1916 - Central Control Room8527995817, 8527995819 - Water Emergency Nangloi8527995818, 18001217744 - Water Emergency Najafgarh9213975027 - Water Emergency Madhu Vihar9650373332 - Filling Point Budelha8527407377, 1916 - CT-4 Sec-20, Dwarka

The DJB also advised residents to make judicious use of water.

Delhi's water woes

Earlier this month, on April 3, Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma addressed the public grievances over inflated water bills and water supply issues, promising corrective action and relief.

Verma targeted the former Aam Aadmi Party government over the issue, stating, "The previous government somehow did something, due to which water bills worth lakhs of rupees were sent even to houses of 25-50 yards."

He noted that the issues were being investigated and the inflated price would be corrected.

| Yamuna River cleaning begins as Delhi LG rolls out four-pronged strategy | Watch

"We are getting this investigated. All the inflated bills will be corrected. If a bill is completely wrong, we will waive it too," Verma said, adding that discussions with the Delhi Chief Minister have paved the way for relief on fines, with an announcement expected soon.

"We had a good discussion with our Chief Minister about providing relief on penalties as well, and an announcement on that will be made soon. If someone is unable to pay the bill, they should not worry," he said.

He outlined future steps, including a comprehensive action plan for water and sewer systems, population-based water distribution, and a goal to make Delhi "tanker-free" and assured to make the tanker system transparent with GPS installation and a command centre in the Jal Board.

"We will make the tanker system transparent with GPS installation and set up a command center in the Jal Board," Verma added.

(With inputs from ANI)