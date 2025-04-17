NAPCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. And Encourages Long-Term Investors To Contact The Firm – NSSC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) (“NAPCO” or the“Company”) on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against NAPCO on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023. According to the complaint, during that time period NAPCO and certain of the Company's senior executive officers violated the securities laws when they“engaged in a scheme to reverse-engineer and artificially manage NAPCO's financial results by retaining sold product at the end of the quarter and improperly counting it as inventory, which overstated the Company's reported inventory and understated its cost of goods sold––and in turn, inflated NAPCO's income.”

On August 18, 2023, NAPCO announced that it would need to restate its interim financial statements for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, and that its previously issued financial results for those quarters“should no longer be relied upon.” The Company further disclosed that its inventories had been overstated and its cost of goods sold had been understated,“resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income,” and admitted that a previously undisclosed material weakness existed in its internal controls over financial reporting. Following this disclosure, shares of the NAPCO's stock fell $17.30 per share, or more than 45% in value, to close on August 21, 2023 at $21.11 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of NAPCO's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

