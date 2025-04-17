Stolt-Nielsen Limited Holds 2025 Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today announced that all agenda items were approved, and all nominated Directors were elected, at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The final dividend for 2024 of $1.25 per Common Share as recommended by the Board of Directors on February 11, 2025 was approved and will be paid on May 7, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2025. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 23, 2025.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and can be accessed here:



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

...

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

...

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).



