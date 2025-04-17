Actum Pharma Expands Executive Team To Launch Enhanced Services Program To Support Biopharma Product Commercialization And Market Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERWYN, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actum Pharma (Actum), a strategy and operating business partner to global biopharma manufacturers, today announces two executive appointments to launch a new service platform designed to help life science companies fund, develop, manage and market novel, life-changing therapies. The addition of Donovan Quill, chief strategy officer of Life Sciences, and Bob Gilkin, RPh, MBA, chief commercial and growth officer, uniquely position Actum to address the unmet needs of biopharma companies as they work to navigate market challenges, optimize capital, demonstrate capability to investors and achieve early and long-term milestones.

Actum is an affiliate of AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry. Executive leaders Donovan and Bob will serve dual appointments, enabling them to provide more comprehensive support to manufacturers that bring crucial treatments to patients with rare and complex medical conditions.

Quill emphasizes,“The stakes are higher than ever for life sciences organizations to ensure they are building a viable and sustainable business to ultimately treat critical patient populations. The unique operating partner approach offered by Actum is a strong complement to the strengths of AscellaHealth, filling critical gaps often experienced by manufacturers as they work to build market penetration and product adoption.”

The launch of this enhanced service portfolio comes at a pivotal time, with historical failure rates of over 90% for clinical drug development, uncertainty in an already complex regulatory environment and a tougher road to public markets.

Gilkin adds,“More than ever, success will depend upon the rapid deployment of cross-functional resources in differing ways, depending on the therapy, disease state and leadership team. Actum's flexible model offers a modern solution designed to keep pace with today's evolving healthcare market and it is an exciting time to be bridging the power of both organizations.”

Quill and Gilkin will be joining the existing Actum executive team, including Keri Schoenbrun, chief engagement officer, and Doug Ackley, chief operating officer, who shares, "We are thrilled to welcome Donovan and Bob to Actum. Donovan has a long professional and personal commitment to the rare disease community. Bob has a track record of success in commercial operations and market access. Their complementary skills and experiences will help us to deliver increased impact for our life sciences clients and partners."

About Actum Pharma

Actum Pharma, a strategy and operating business partner to global biopharma manufacturers, is founded and led by industry leaders with a mission to solve an addressable problem in life sciences: the failure of scientifically viable, life-changing therapies to achieve success due to avoidable market missteps. Through a unique operating partner model, Actum helps companies fund, develop, manage and market novel therapies through a portfolio of proven business solutions that accelerate market success. Visit .

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit .

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: Media: Caroline Chambers CPR Communications ... 201-641-1911 ext 21