Oral Proteins & Peptides Market Research Report 2025: Semaglutide, Linaclotide, Calcitonin, GLP-1 Receptor Agonist, GEP, CGRP, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Genetic Disorder Forecast To 2029

The growth of the oral proteins and peptides market has been significantly driven by its increasing demand of oral peptides for the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and CNS disorders, increasing R&D investment by key players for the development and launch of innovative oral peptides and continuous advancements in drug delivery technologies. However, high development cost and the hurdles in formulation and stability are restraining market growth.

The semaglutide molecule segment accounted for the largest share by molecule in 2023.

In 2023, the semaglutide segment accounted for the largest share by molecule in the global oral proteins and peptides market. Semaglutide is an analogue of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone involved in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite. It is used for the management of type-2 diabetes and obesity. Semaglutide works by enhancing insulin secretion in response to elevated blood glucose, reducing glucagon release (which raises blood sugar), and promoting a feeling of fullness after eating, which can help reduce food intake. Oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) is the first oral glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist product approved by the US FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. As a class, GLP-1 receptor agonists are widely used and recommended for the management of type 2 diabetes.

The US has continued to dominate the oral proteins and peptides market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. Driven by the growing patient population suffering from infectious disease, increasing biopharmaceuticals' importance, and the necessity of safe and high-quality products in the healthcare sector, growing investments and funding in biomedical research by government bodies and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Early adoption of emerging technologies and alternative therapies, supported by the availability of the majority of oral proteins and peptides in the region, further supports market growth. Also, a strong established presence of several market players in the region is another key factor supporting market growth. These key companies include, Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), AbbVie, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), AbbVie Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (US), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), Bausch Health Companies Inc (Canada), CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A. (Italy), EnteraBio LTD. (Israel), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), R-Pharm JSC (Russia), Proxima Concepts (US), and SWK Holdings Corporation (US)

