Coil Conversation Panel At ASU Sparks Meaningful Dialogue On Textured Hair Education And Care

- Autumn Yarbrough, founder of NU StandardPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Coil Conversation Panel at Arizona State University (ASU) was an exciting and insightful event that brought together industry leaders, students, and professionals to discuss the importance of education and access to textured hair care. Hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) at ASU, the panel featured Keya Neal, NAHA 2024 Educator of the Year and founder of Texture vs. Race, and Autumn Yarbrough, founder of NU Standard, a brand dedicated to hair health and innovation.The event also welcomed Leslie Perry, executive director of the Professional Beauty Association, along with several distinguished salon owners and stylists, including Darriah, who generously donated three Hydrasilk salon services to ASU students.Key Takeaways from the Discussion:.The importance of access to professional textured hair care services for students..The role of education in promoting hair health, starting from the inside out..Insightful discussions on safe ingredients in hair care, the history and impact of chemical treatments (including relaxers) within the African American community..Thought-provoking conversations around textured hair representation in the beauty industry.At the heart of the discussion, Autumn Yarbrough emphasized, "Good hair is hair that's there."Additionally, Keya Neal shared an inspiring message with attendees, "Just keep pushing for what you want, putting yourself forward, because the reality is God's going to put exactly who you need in your path that is going to serve your purpose. So, you don't have to worry about that. If you're moving forward, you stay forward, and you keep looking for the person that's supposed to come in and pour into you and make those connections."This engaging panel allowed students to learn, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of their natural hair, its care, and the broader impact of the beauty industry on Black hair culture.The success of this event has inspired plans for future discussions and collaborations.Organizations or institutions interested in hosting a panel featuring Keya Neal or Autumn Yarbrough are encouraged to reach out to Kayla Tucker Adams for more information.###Event recap video:About NU StandardNU Standardis a state-of-the-art haircare brand curated for the“busy queen” on-the-go. A third-generation hair care entrepreneur, Autumn Brown Yarbrough founded NU Standard in 2020 to create innovative haircare solutions for people with textured hair of all ethnicities. NU Standard's advanced science-based products focus on hair wellness and treat hair from the inside out to combat the harmful daily stressors that cause dryness, breakage, frizz, and hair loss.

